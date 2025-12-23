Kerala government to appeal against Dileep's acquittal after Christmas break

The Kerala government is set to challenge the district court's judgment in the 2017 actor assault case . The appeal will contest both actor Dileep 's acquittal and the sentences given to six convicts, reported PTI. Special Public Prosecutor V Aja Kumar confirmed that they would file the appeal soon after the Kerala High Court's Christmas vacation.

Appeal process Government approved the appeal filing Kumar revealed that he has submitted a detailed report to the Director General of Prosecution, which was later sent to the state government. "Though I have not yet received a copy of the government order, I have been informed that approval has been granted. Hence, we will be able to file the appeal once the court vacation is over," he said.

Legal challenge Did the trial court ignore testimonies? The Kerala government plans to challenge the sentence given by the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court to six accused, including prime accused Pulsar Suni. "We will challenge the verdict acquitting the eighth accused (Dileep) and three others," Kumar said. He pointed out that while around 60 witnesses testified against six accused, this evidence was dismissed when it came to acquitting Dileep and three others.