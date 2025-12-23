Kerala government to appeal against Dileep's acquittal after Christmas break
What's the story
The Kerala government is set to challenge the district court's judgment in the 2017 actor assault case. The appeal will contest both actor Dileep's acquittal and the sentences given to six convicts, reported PTI. Special Public Prosecutor V Aja Kumar confirmed that they would file the appeal soon after the Kerala High Court's Christmas vacation.
Appeal process
Government approved the appeal filing
Kumar revealed that he has submitted a detailed report to the Director General of Prosecution, which was later sent to the state government. "Though I have not yet received a copy of the government order, I have been informed that approval has been granted. Hence, we will be able to file the appeal once the court vacation is over," he said.
Legal challenge
Did the trial court ignore testimonies?
The Kerala government plans to challenge the sentence given by the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court to six accused, including prime accused Pulsar Suni. "We will challenge the verdict acquitting the eighth accused (Dileep) and three others," Kumar said. He pointed out that while around 60 witnesses testified against six accused, this evidence was dismissed when it came to acquitting Dileep and three others.
Case details
The 2017 actor assault case: A brief overview
In February 2017, a popular Malayalam actor was abducted and sexually assaulted while traveling from Thrissur to Ernakulam after a film shoot. The incident was reportedly filmed on a mobile phone inside a moving vehicle. Dileep was arrested for allegedly conspiring in the crime. Earlier, the survivor had expressed disappointment over the verdict on social media.