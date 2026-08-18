Kerala HC disposes 'Athimanoharam' filming plea in Periyar Tiger Reserve
The Kerala High Court disposed of a request to film scenes for Mohanlal's movie Athimanoharam inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve.
The deputy director pointed out that filming for commercial movies is not allowed in wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, or tiger reserves, as per existing rules.
Director Tharun Moorthi had hoped to shoot at Pamba and Sannidhanam, spots along the Sabarimala pilgrimage route.
Officials split, Devaswom restricts Sabarimala shoots
Forest officials could not agree: the reserve's deputy director was against it due to the area's protected status, while another official thought filming might be possible with certain fees and paperwork.
Meanwhile, Kerala's Devaswom minister made it clear that only devotional or mythological films about Lord Ayyappa are allowed at Sabarimala, not regular commercial shoots.
In the end, the court disposed of the plea.