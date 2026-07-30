Kerala HC grants more time for TV channel probe
Entertainment
The Kerala High Court has given the state government extra time to finish its probe into a TV channel accused of breaking a gag order in the 2017 actor assault case.
Actor Dileep, who was the eighth accused in the case, says the channel revealed private court details despite strict rules.
Justice Jobin Sebastian made it clear that any more delays will be 'taken very seriously.'
HC stresses protecting sensitive information
Now, it has granted time for the State to complete the probe into cases against a TV channel, showing it's serious about protecting sensitive information in high-profile cases.