Kerala HC orders screening of 'Kerala Story 2' before release

The trailer shows a Hindu woman being forced to eat beef—a pretty sensitive topic in India—and talks about religious conversions involving women from different states. Critics argue that lines like "we will not tolerate anymore" paint Kerala in a negative light and shouldn't have passed the censor board so easily.

What do other filmmakers and actors think about the film?

Producer Vipul Shah insists they're just exposing real issues, not targeting anyone.

Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh says their story is backed by actual police cases.

But not everyone's convinced—Kerala's Chief Minister called it a "hate-mongering" film and criticized its communal agenda and misrepresentation of Kerala, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called it "a bullshit propaganda movie" and said it "tries to divide people and spread hatred," and others, including Prakash Raj and social media users, criticized it online.