Kerala HC reviews Bevco contest to name upcoming brandy
Entertainment
The Kerala High Court is currently reviewing a Bevco contest that asks the public to suggest a name and logo for a new brandy planned in Palakkad.
Someone challenged the contest in court, but Excise Commissioner M.R. Ajithkumar defended it, saying it follows the rules of the Kerala Abkari Act.
Excise Commissioner's defense
Ajithkumar explained that since there's no actual brand yet and no license issued, this isn't advertising liquor—it's just early planning.
He also said claims of "surrogate advertising" don't apply here because the law doesn't ban getting ready for future products.