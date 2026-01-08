Next Article
Kerala to challenge Dileep's acquittal in 2017 actor assault case
Entertainment
The Kerala government is appealing the acquittal of actor Dileep in a high-profile 2017 case where a Malayalam actress was abducted and sexually assaulted while traveling for a film shoot near Kochi.
Prosecutors argue that the trial court ignored valuable pieces of evidence and showed "double standards" when it cleared Dileep and co-accused Sarath G Nair of conspiracy charges.
What happens next?
The prosecution has criticized the 20-year sentences given to six others, saying life imprisonment should have been the minimum for such serious crimes under Indian law.
With government approval, an appeal will now go before the Kerala High Court, as officials push for stricter punishment and a review of how evidence was handled in Dileep's acquittal.