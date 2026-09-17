Keralam to establish Kozhikode cultural park honoring MT Vasudevan Nair
Keralam is setting up a new cultural park in Kozhikode to honor the legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair.
Announced by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in the revised Budget speech for 2026-27, the park will blend literature, cinema, art, heritage, and technology for an immersive experience.
The proposal was later discussed at a roundtable led by Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh on September 16.
Virtual and augmented reality museums planned
The park will feature live performance spaces, theaters, a library, and museums, with virtual and augmented reality for the museum experience.
It's designed not just as a tribute to Nair's legacy but also as a way to showcase Keralam's culture globally.
Expect annual festivals, international writer and artist residencies, plus the possibility of organizing an international design challenge for architects, making this spot a future hub for arts lovers everywhere.