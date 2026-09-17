Keralam to establish Kozhikode cultural park honoring MT Vasudevan Nair

Keralam is setting up a new cultural park in Kozhikode to honor the legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair.

Announced by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in the revised Budget speech for 2026-27, the park will blend literature, cinema, art, heritage, and technology for an immersive experience.

The proposal was later discussed at a roundtable led by Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh on September 16.