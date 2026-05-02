Kevin Hart to star in Netflix's new action comedy

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart is set to star in a new high-concept action comedy for Netflix , according to The Hollywood Reporter. The untitled project will be directed by McG (Joseph McGinty Nichol), who previously helmed the Charlie's Angels films. The story revolves around two rival spies whose lives intersect unexpectedly.

Plot details Here's the logline of the film The film is about two warring spies who cross paths in a Lamaze class as their wives become best friends. "With their double lives colliding in unexpectedly hilarious and dangerous ways, the two men are forced to reluctantly become confidantes and partners on the road to fatherhood." The script is based on a short story by Sean Lewis.

Team details Producers and writers of the film The film is being produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Emily Morris under 21 Laps. Ryan Reynolds's Maximum Effort is also a producer. Hart will also produce through his company Hartbeat, along with Luke Kelly-Clyne and Bryan Smiley from the same firm. The screenplay has been penned by Adam and Aaron Nee (The Lost City) and Jonathan Tropper (This Is Where I Leave You).

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