'Khalid Ka Shivaji' row: Mumbai Police issue warning amid protests
The Marathi film "Khalid Ka Shivaji," about a Muslim boy inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is facing backlash from the right-wing Sakal Hindu Samaj.
They claim the movie spreads "false history" and divides Hindus.
In response, Mumbai Police have warned protest organizers that promoting anything unlawful could bring strict action.
Sakal Hindu Samaj accuses police of yielding to 'Jihadi forces'
Sakal Hindu Samaj defended their online protests, saying they're simply exercising their constitutional rights.
They've also accused Mumbai Police of giving in to "Jihadi forces," though police haven't replied to this yet.
The whole situation highlights ongoing debates about religion and history in Indian films.
Meanwhile, the film has been selected for Cannes
Even with all the noise, "Khalid Ka Shivaji" has earned recognition and was picked for the Cannes Film Festival. The movie explores themes like religious alienation and youth identity.
Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister called its Cannes selection "a moment of pride for Marathi cinema."