'Khalifa' trailer shows Sukumaran amid gold smuggling and COFEPOSA Act

The trailer for Khalifa is out, showing Prithviraj Sukumaran as Mambarakal Aamir Ali in a world of gold smuggling and dangerous criminal environment.

Directed by Vysakh (of Pulimurugan), the film brings intense action scenes, a powerful score by Jakes Bejoy, and even weaves in the COFEPOSA Act, 1974, which deals with preventive detention for smuggling.