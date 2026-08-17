'Khalifa' trailer shows Sukumaran amid gold smuggling and COFEPOSA Act
Entertainment
The trailer for Khalifa is out, showing Prithviraj Sukumaran as Mambarakal Aamir Ali in a world of gold smuggling and dangerous criminal environment.
Directed by Vysakh (of Pulimurugan), the film brings intense action scenes, a powerful score by Jakes Bejoy, and even weaves in the COFEPOSA Act, 1974, which deals with preventive detention for smuggling.
Part 1 'Khalifa' opens August 20
Khalifa arrives in two parts: first up is Khalifa: The Intro, hitting theaters August 20, followed by Khalifa: His Reign.
The trailer ends with a Mohanlal cameo that hints at family legacy. Malavika Sharma and Neil Nitin Mukesh also star.
Fans are loving the visuals and music so far; as Prithviraj Sukumaran put it on social media, "This Onam...A legacy awakens!"