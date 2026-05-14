Khan admits 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' copied 'The Hard Way'
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan just got real about his 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, saying it was basically a copy of the American movie The Hard Way.
He played an actor learning to be a cop with Akshay Kumar as his mentor, and described the film as a "fun movie," admitting, "We just lifted and copied the American film The Hard Way."
'Kartavya' marks Khan's turn to drama
Khan shared that his director actually warned him not to play a cop, telling him, "Big stars with a lot of presence play cops. You do romantic comedies, don't play a cop."
Still, Saif took the chance, and now he's returning as a conflicted police officer in Kartavya, dropping on Netflix May 15.
The new film dives into justice and conscience, showing Saif's journey from rom-coms to serious roles.