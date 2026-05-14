Khan admits 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' copied 'The Hard Way' Entertainment May 14, 2026

Saif Ali Khan just got real about his 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, saying it was basically a copy of the American movie The Hard Way.

He played an actor learning to be a cop with Akshay Kumar as his mentor, and described the film as a "fun movie," admitting, "We just lifted and copied the American film The Hard Way."