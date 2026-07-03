Khan Ali denies father Khan assaulted Aman in the late 1970s
Entertainment
Farah Khan Ali has strongly denied longstanding rumors that her father, actor Sanjay Khan, ever assaulted Zeenat Aman during their brief marriage in the late 1970s.
She confirmed they were married in 1978 and divorced within a year, explaining that stories of violence are untrue.
Farah said, "my father hasn't raised his hand on my mother or any of his daughters," putting the speculation to rest.
Khan Ali clarifies Aman injury genetic
Farah also clarified that Zeenat Aman's eye injury was due to a genetic issue, not any alleged assault.
Her mother Zarine Khan backed this up, describing Sanjay as nonviolent and dismissing claims of confrontation with Aman.
Farah Khan Ali has now publicly addressed these decadeslong rumors.