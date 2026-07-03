Khan Ali denies father Khan assaulted Aman in the late 1970s Entertainment Jul 03, 2026

Farah Khan Ali has strongly denied longstanding rumors that her father, actor Sanjay Khan, ever assaulted Zeenat Aman during their brief marriage in the late 1970s.

She confirmed they were married in 1978 and divorced within a year, explaining that stories of violence are untrue.

Farah said, "my father hasn't raised his hand on my mother or any of his daughters," putting the speculation to rest.