Khan and Gowariker reunite for Lala Amarnath Partition-era biopic
Entertainment
Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker are reuniting 25 years after Lagaan for a new film about legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath.
Set during India's Partition in 1947, the movie will blend cricket action with Amarnath's personal story, highlighting his impact on Indian sports.
Khan biopic shooting expected September 2026
The film is expected to start shooting around September 2026 and is still being scripted, with creative input from Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi.
A major actor is expected to join the cast for Amarnath's close friend.
After this, Aamir is expected to star in a startup-themed film with Shraddha Kapoor and is also linked to the 3 Idiots sequel, expected to go on floors in the second half of 2027, so there's a lot coming up for fans!