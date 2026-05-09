Khan and Gowariker reunite for Lala Amarnath Partition-era biopic

Khan biopic shooting expected September 2026

The film is expected to start shooting around September 2026 and is still being scripted, with creative input from Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi.

A major actor is expected to join the cast for Amarnath's close friend.

After this, Aamir is expected to star in a startup-themed film with Shraddha Kapoor and is also linked to the 3 Idiots sequel, expected to go on floors in the second half of 2027, so there's a lot coming up for fans!