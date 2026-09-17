Khan and Kumar's 'Haiwaan' struggles with ₹9.30cr India, ₹14.36cr worldwide

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's thriller Haiwaan isn't finding much love at the box office. After a decent ₹3 crore opening last Friday, collections have dropped sharply.

By Wednesday, it had made just ₹55 lakh that day, bringing its India total to ₹9.30 crore net in India.

Overseas numbers aren't helping much either, with a worldwide gross of only ₹14.36 crore so far.