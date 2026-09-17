Khan and Kumar's 'Haiwaan' struggles with ₹9.30cr India, ₹14.36cr worldwide
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's thriller Haiwaan isn't finding much love at the box office. After a decent ₹3 crore opening last Friday, collections have dropped sharply.
By Wednesday, it had made just ₹55 lakh that day, bringing its India total to ₹9.30 crore net in India.
Overseas numbers aren't helping much either, with a worldwide gross of only ₹14.36 crore so far.
Priyadarshan directed 'Haiwaan' reported budget ₹100-115cr
Directed by Priyadarshan and reported to have been made for around ₹100-115 crore, Haiwaan follows Shyam (Khan), a blind maintenance manager who gets caught up in a deadly game with Parshuram (Kumar), a serial killer targeting a judge's daughter.
Despite its big ambitions and production values, the movie hasn't managed to pull in audiences as hoped.