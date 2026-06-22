Khan announces marriage to Spratt July 5 2026 at home
Aamir Khan announced he's marrying his girlfriend Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026.
The couple is keeping it low-key with a registered wedding at home, surrounded only by close family and friends.
Khan described this as a very happy phase in his life and called Gauri a "blessing" in his life.
Khan publicly introduced Spratt March 2025
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first crossed paths around 25 years ago, eventually lost contact, then reconnected.
Their friendship grew into romance, which Khan made public in March 2025 during his 60th birthday celebration when he introduced Gauri to the media for the first time.
This will be Aamir's third marriage: he has three children from previous marriages.
Khan urges focus on actors' work
In the Variety India interview, Khan talked about how celebrity lives are always under the spotlight: "There is too much interest in the lives of celebrities, especially cricketers and actors. People should be interested in our work, not our personal lives. These days, nothing is off-bounds."
He seems pretty aware of how public curiosity shapes his personal journey.