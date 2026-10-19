Khan announces UNIFYD festival March 20 2027 at Etihad Live

Calling it a "For the first time ever, over 15 artists across multiple stages, coming together for one extraordinary day. Don't miss your chance to be part of UNIFYD," Khan invited everyone to join this "For the first time ever, over 15 artists across multiple stages, coming together for one extraordinary day. Don't miss your chance to be part of UNIFYD," featuring big names like Shalmali Kholgade and Boh!B.

On top of that, he's also gearing up for his next film King with director Siddharth Anand and co-stars Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan, so there's plenty to look forward to if you're an SRK fan.