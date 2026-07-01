Khan apologizes publicly for past family remarks on recent podcast
Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan's estranged brother and former actor, just publicly apologized to his family for harsh comments he made in the past, especially about their mother, Zeenat Hussain, and sister, Nikhat Khan.
On a recent podcast, Faisal admitted he went "overboard" and said he regrets talking about private family issues in public.
He asked his family for forgiveness and hopes they can move forward.
Government hospital found Khan mentally fit
Faisal also addressed old claims from 2007 when his family said he was mentally ill, a dispute that even led to a legal battle.
He shared that a government hospital found him mentally fit, despite what some relatives believed.
While there are still mixed opinions in the family, Faisal is hopeful they can rebuild trust and reconnect after years of distance.