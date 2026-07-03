Khan attends Bhatt's 'Alpha' screening in Rolls-Royce ahead of release Entertainment Jul 03, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance at the special screening of Alia Bhatt's new film, Alpha, which is her first step into the YRF's Spy Universe. The movie drops in theaters on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Khan pulled up in his Rolls-Royce, with Anil Kapoor (who has a major role) also spotted at the event.