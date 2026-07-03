Khan attends Bhatt's 'Alpha' screening in Rolls-Royce ahead of release
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance at the special screening of Alia Bhatt's new film, Alpha, which is her first step into the YRF's Spy Universe. The movie drops in theaters on Friday, July 3, 2026.
Khan pulled up in his Rolls-Royce, with Anil Kapoor (who has a major role) also spotted at the event.
Khan praises Bhatt on social media
After the trailer launch, Khan cheered Bhatt on social media, saying he has watched her "from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding."
Alpha features Bobby Deol as the villain and even a cameo by Hrithik Roshan.
'Alpha' joins YRF's Spy Universe
Alpha is joining hits like Pathaan and Tiger as part of YRF's growing Spy Universe.
The film is rumored to set up future crossovers and bring more action-packed stories for fans.