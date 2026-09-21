Khan bares chest on 'Bigg Boss 20' with Shetty backing
Entertainment
On Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan responded to body-shaming trolls by taking off his T-shirt and confidently showing his physique.
The moment drew support from filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and Neha Dhupia.
Shetty even shared, "Only unconditional prem for him. Dear trollers, it's done, bro."
Kohli Dhawan praise Khan's stance
Khan's move got praise from Kunal Kohli, and Varun Dhawan backed him.
He also spoke up about how women face unfair scrutiny after pregnancy, and questioned why celebrities get age-shamed at all.
The episode has sparked fresh talks about keeping things decent and respectful online.