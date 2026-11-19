Khan becomes only Indian on Variety's 100 greatest movie stars
Shah Rukh Khan just landed at No. 92 on Variety's "100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time" list, making him the only Indian actor to make the cut.
He even ranked above stars like Zendaya, Joaquin Phoenix, and Emma Stone.
After more than 90 films across four decades, it's a big nod to his global impact.
Variety praises Khan's 'Devdas' performance
Variety praised his "peacocking showmanship" and "self-aware comic intelligence," calling Devdas a must-watch film in which he played the lead role.
Up next: he'll star in Siddharth Anand's King, releasing December 24, 2026.
With legends like Marilyn Monroe at No. 1 and Charlie Chaplin at No. 3 on the list, SRK is now officially in iconic company.