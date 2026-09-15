Khan confirms 'King' movie will release December 24, 2026
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan just confirmed his next big film, King, is landing in cinemas on December 24, 2026.
He shut down rumors about delays during a fan Q&A on X and promised the movie is right on track: he's focused on making it worth the wait.
Anand's 'King' filming nearly wrapped
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King brings together Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan.
SRK shared that shooting wasn't always smooth (he picked up a few injuries), but everything's back on course and filming is nearly done.
With action and songs, fans have plenty to look forward to when he returns to the big screen post-Dunki.