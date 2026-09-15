Khan criticized for joining Ganpati at Sharma home as Muslim
Entertainment
Dhurandhar singer Afsana Khan is in the spotlight after joining Ganpati celebrations at Kapil Sharma's home with her husband Saajz.
She posted joyful photos with the Ganesha idol, calling the day "filled with love, happiness and fun," but some online critics questioned her for taking part in a Hindu festival as a Muslim.
Khan previously drew criticism and support
This isn't the first time Afsana has faced such backlash: she previously shared moments from a Shivling Rudrabhishek ceremony, which also drew criticism.
Still, many supported Afsana and praised her for joining the prayer with respect and devotion.