Khan debuts on Instagram, follows Kapoor Khan, shares books

Saif kept social media at arm's length, once saying Saif Ali Khan told Hindustan Times, "I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don't enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it."

But with his new account and his own words, "Never say never," it looks like he's ready to connect more with fans while still doing things on his terms.