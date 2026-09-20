Khan defends Kaif over postpartum body trolling at Ambani puja
Entertainment
After Katrina Kaif was trolled online for her postpartum body at the Ambani Ganapati puja, Salman Khan publicly defended her.
Even though she welcomed her son Vihaan just last November, some people criticized her appearance, prompting Khan to call out the unfair comments.
Khan urges postpartum respect
On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman asked that people were commenting on her weight and appearance when she had recently become a mother and reminded everyone that it's normal for women's bodies to change after pregnancy.
His support quickly went viral, with other actors like Khushbu Sundar and Sonarika Bhadoria also speaking up in Katrina's support.