Khan defends Patani, Fernandez over 'Welcome to the Jungle' screentime
Director Ahmed Khan is backing Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez after criticism over their screen time in Welcome to the Jungle.
He explained that with comedy legends like Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever leading the film, there just wasn't much space left for extra lines or screen time.
Khan says moments matter, roles predefined
Khan believes it's not about how many lines you get, but how memorable your moments are.
He shared that it is not about how much you have to say but what you say that matters.
All actors knew their roles would be shaped this way from day one.
'Welcome to the Jungle' 3rd installment
Welcome to the Jungle is the third Welcome film, starring Akshay Kumar alongside a huge cast: Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, and more.
The story follows a corrupt businessman trying to launder money by making a flop movie, only for chaos to break out when everyone gets stuck in a wild jungle adventure.