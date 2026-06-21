Khan denies affair with 'Tridev' director Rai on Instagram Entertainment Jun 21, 2026

Sonam Khan just set the record straight about her role in the iconic song Oye Oye from Tridev.

She took to Instagram to shut down old rumors that she was cast because of a romantic link with director Rajiv Rai, saying, "I was not having an affair with my Tridev director."

Both were actually seeing other people during filming, so no secret love story here.