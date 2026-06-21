Khan denies affair with 'Tridev' director Rai on Instagram
Sonam Khan just set the record straight about her role in the iconic song Oye Oye from Tridev.
She took to Instagram to shut down old rumors that she was cast because of a romantic link with director Rajiv Rai, saying, "I was not having an affair with my Tridev director."
Both were actually seeing other people during filming, so no secret love story here.
Khan denies 'Tridev' favoritism claims
Khan shared that Rai almost picked someone else after watching her debut in Vijay and only chose her for Tridev by chance.
She emphasized there was no special treatment: "No romance, no secret phone calls, no so-called director privilege." The two only started dating after the movie came out.
Addressing claims she got ahead of stars like Madhuri Dixit due to favoritism, Khan insisted it was all merit and hard work.