Khan denies joining 'Dhurandhar 2' amid Doval role buzz
Entertainment
Aamir Khan has made it clear he's not joining the cast of Dhurandhar 2, despite recent buzz.
The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, had fans speculating Khan might play a character inspired by NSA Ajit Doval, but his team says that's just not true.
No talks with filmmakers, Khan reads
Sources confirmed there were no discussions between Aamir and the filmmakers.
In a recent interview, Aamir himself said he doesn't watch films and prefers to read.
So, for anyone hoping to see him in this action-packed spy sequel alongside stars like Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, it's not happening.