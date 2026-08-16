Khan, Devgn, Shroff face Maharashtra FDA action over Vimal ad
Entertainment
Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff have landed in hot water with Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for appearing in a 2024 Vimal Elaichi ad.
The issue? Vimal is linked to pan masala, a product banned in the state, and the FDA says the actors indirectly promoted it by featuring in the campaign.
Khan, Devgn, Shroff must remove promos
The FDA has told all three actors to pull down any Vimal Elaichi promos from their websites and socials and to stop supporting the brand.
They've got 15 days to explain why legal action shouldn't follow.