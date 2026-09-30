Khan, Devgn, Shroff face Maharashtra FDA probe over Vimal ad
Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff have landed in trouble with Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for starring in a Vimal Elaichi ad.
The FDA says the ad is actually a sneaky way to promote banned Vimal Pan Masala.
After hearing out two of the actors, the FDA is now deciding on next steps.
FDA orders ad removal, cites ₹10L
The FDA has told the actors to pull down the ad from social media and stop promoting it, and within 15 days to submit written explanations along with supporting documents.
The FDA separately cited Section 53, which provides for a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh under food safety laws.
Ajay has been with Vimal for years, joined later by SRK and Tiger, but the FDA says celebrity status doesn't excuse misleading ads.
The final call is still pending as authorities crack down on illegal pan masala promotions in Maharashtra.