Khan, Devgn, Shroff silent over Maharashtra FDA Vimal Elaichi notice
Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff have not replied to a notice from Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about their Vimal Elaichi ads.
The FDA says these ads are basically promoting the Vimal Pan Masala brand in disguise.
The actors were given 15 days to explain themselves, but so far, silence.
Mundhe urges reporting on FDA portal
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe stressed it is watching ads closely for misleading content and called out the Vimal Elaichi campaign for possibly confusing consumers.
He said, "Whatever advertisements we see -- whether in newspapers, on television or on social media -- are under our radar. We are watching for violations."
Mundhe also encouraged citizens to report shady ads on the FDA portal, so if you spot something off, you can help keep things fair.