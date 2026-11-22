Khan explains Bollywood presence at Royals's Earthshot Mumbai visit
Saif Ali Khan has spoken up about why Bollywood stars were part of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Earthshot Prize visit in Mumbai on November 17.
With celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor attending, and Khan himself accompanying the prince at Dharma Productions, the event definitely had a film industry spotlight.
Khan: Celebrities spotlight causes in India
Khan told Variety India it was, "if you want to shine a spotlight on a cause in India, this is a very good way." even if not everyone agreed.
He also praised Prince William for connecting easily with people, saying that he was a friendly and humble person who doesn't distance himself from others despite the royal background he comes from.
For Khan, teaming up celebrities and royals helped make sure the event (and its message) got noticed.