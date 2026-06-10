Khan family mourns longtime family friend Kumod Raney in Mumbai
Entertainment
Salman Khan and his family came together in Mumbai to say goodbye to Kumod Raney, a longtime family friend who passed away on Tuesday.
The actor was visibly moved at the funeral, joined by Sohail, Arbaaz, Helen, and Salma Khan.
Raney founded Dubai's Reign Beauty Bar
Kumod Raney was known for founding Dubai's Reign Beauty Bar back in 2005, a spot famous for its quality and style.
She shared a close bond with the Khans, often seen at their gatherings. Sohail Khan called her "nobody in the world can replace her" and.
Earlier this year, she celebrated her 60th birthday surrounded by loved ones, including Salman Khan.