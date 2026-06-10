Khan family mourns longtime family friend Kumod Raney in Mumbai

Raney founded Dubai's Reign Beauty Bar

Kumod Raney was known for founding Dubai's Reign Beauty Bar back in 2005, a spot famous for its quality and style.

She shared a close bond with the Khans, often seen at their gatherings. Sohail Khan called her "nobody in the world can replace her" and.

Earlier this year, she celebrated her 60th birthday surrounded by loved ones, including Salman Khan.