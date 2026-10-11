Khan gears up for final 50-day 'Monster' hand-to-hand combat shoot
Entertainment
Salman Khan is gearing up for the final 50-day schedule of shooting for Monster, focusing on intense hand-to-hand combat scenes at a Mira Road studio.
The team wants these action sequences to feel "raw and rustic," putting Khan's action skills front and center.
Khan juggling 'Bigg Boss 20' shoot
Even with this packed film schedule, Salman isn't slowing down: he's also juggling the shoot with Bigg Boss 20.
Managing both projects at once shows just how dedicated and energetic he is, staying strong in both Bollywood and television.