Khan gifts team watches 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'
Salman Khan just threw a special get-together at his Panvel farmhouse for the cast and crew of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
To thank everyone for standing by the film through its delays, he gifted each person a Swiss-made luxury watch after their trailer launch on November 10.
Kapoor Watch Company watches worth 2-6L
Khan's gesture was all about appreciating the team's dedication through production hurdles.
The watches, sourced from Kapoor Watch Company and worth ₹2-6 lakh each, were his way of saying thanks.
As one source put it, "Salman is happy with the way Maatrubhumi has shaped up despite its delay and hurdles."
With the film finally nearing release, this thoughtful move definitely boosted team morale.