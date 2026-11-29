Ayushmann responded with a cheerful Bhai on his story, while Sharvari thanked Salman with a simple "Sir! Thank you!"

This marks Barjatya's directorial return since Uunchai (2022).

Yeh Prem Mol Liya dives into family dynamics, with Khurrana as Prem alongside Anupam Kher and Supriya Pathak Kapur.

If you're into heartfelt stories about relationships, this one might be worth checking out.