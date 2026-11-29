Khan hails 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' starring Khurrana and Sharvari
Salman Khan just gave a big shoutout to the new film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.
Taking to Instagram, Salman congratulated director Sooraj Barjatya with a warm "Bahut Saara Prem from your Prem" and said he's been hearing great things about the movie.
The film hit theaters on November 27.
Khurrana 'Bhai' and Sharvari thank Khan
Ayushmann responded with a cheerful Bhai on his story, while Sharvari thanked Salman with a simple "Sir! Thank you!"
This marks Barjatya's directorial return since Uunchai (2022).
Yeh Prem Mol Liya dives into family dynamics, with Khurrana as Prem alongside Anupam Kher and Supriya Pathak Kapur.
If you're into heartfelt stories about relationships, this one might be worth checking out.