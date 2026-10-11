Khan launches 'Being Salman Khan' YouTube channel aimed at kids
Entertainment
Salman Khan has launched a YouTube channel called Being Salman Khan, and he wants everyone to know: it's made especially for kids.
He shared that the channel is all about mixing fun, family vibes, love, and learning, saying it's for your little ones rather than adults.
Khan teaching acting across 11 videos
Instead of behind-the-scenes celebrity stuff, you'll find Salman playing both acting coach and student.
The videos are designed to teach acting skills and his signature moves in a way that's fun and easy to follow.
Since launching on September 22, 2026, the channel has dropped 11 videos, all focused on making learning entertaining for younger viewers.