Khan makes comeback in 'Adhure Hum Adhure Tum' on Netflix
Entertainment
Imran Khan is back after years away from films, starring in the romantic comedy Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which drops on Netflix December 18, 2026.
Directed by Danish Aslam and featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada, this marks Khan's first lead role since 2015.
Khan's 'Adhure Hum Adhure Tum' themes
The film explores marriage and separation, drawing from some personal themes in Khan's life, and is described as a spiritual follow-up to Break Ke Baad.
Khan shared that he had the urge to make a film and explore themes in his life, saying, "I'm just glad that we can finally share this film with everyone."