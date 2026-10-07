Khan moved to tears at Touqeer's breakdown on 'Bigg Boss'
Entertainment
Gauahar Khan, who won Bigg Boss in the past, shared how touched she was after seeing contestant Qazi Touqeer break down on the show.
The emotional moment happened following a gesture from Arishfa Khan, whom he sees as a daughter figure.
Gauahar posted on Instagram, "I am crying because Qazi is crying." showing just how much his vulnerability affected her.
Khan praises Touqeer and Vij's authenticity
Gauahar praised both Qazi and Mahhi Vij for staying true to themselves even when others pushed back.
She also mentioned feeling a rare connection with Qazi, saying she's never felt this way about any contestant before, highlighting how real bonds can form even in a reality show setting.