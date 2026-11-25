Khan moves to Colaba for 'Lalkaara' training as Lala Amarnath
Aamir Khan is getting into full-on cricket mode for his next film, Lalkaara, where he'll play cricketer Lala Amarnath.
To focus on training, he's temporarily moved to Colaba with Gauri Spratt, closer to a South Mumbai cricket ground, while his Bandra home gets renovated.
'Lalkaara' cast rehearse 1952 Test scenes
Khan is practicing alongside co-stars Vikrant Massey, Jitendra Kumar, and Dhairya Karwa under the guidance of two former Indian cricketers.
They're all prepping for scenes based on the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series, the first after Partition.
Aamir's also switched to a strict vegetarian diet as advised by his dietitian.
The team has already done look tests and is happy with how he fits the role.
The film promises to bring real-life cricket drama to the big screen with plenty of historical depth.