Khan is practicing alongside co-stars Vikrant Massey, Jitendra Kumar, and Dhairya Karwa under the guidance of two former Indian cricketers.

They're all prepping for scenes based on the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series, the first after Partition.

Aamir's also switched to a strict vegetarian diet as advised by his dietitian.

The team has already done look tests and is happy with how he fits the role.

The film promises to bring real-life cricket drama to the big screen with plenty of historical depth.