Khan Nayanthara film 'SVC63' eyes Eid 2027; Khanna Faasil considered
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Nayanthara are busy filming SVC63, aiming for an Eid 2027 release.
The first shooting schedule just wrapped, with the next schedule planned in Manali and a possible Hyderabad schedule afterward.
The big buzz? Akshaye Khanna and Fahadh Faasil are both being considered to play the villain.
Team to lock in 'SVC63' villain
The team plans to lock in their villain before heading to Hyderabad, where key face-off scenes might be shot between Khan and the antagonist.
This is Salman's first time working with both Nayanthara and director Vamshi Paidipally.
Meanwhile, after his last film Sikandar underperformed, fans are hoping SVC63 (and his other project Maatrubhumi) will bring back the magic.