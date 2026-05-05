Khan Nayanthara film 'SVC63' eyes Eid 2027; Khanna Faasil considered

Team to lock in 'SVC63' villain

The team plans to lock in their villain before heading to Hyderabad, where key face-off scenes might be shot between Khan and the antagonist.

This is Salman's first time working with both Nayanthara and director Vamshi Paidipally.

Meanwhile, after his last film Sikandar underperformed, fans are hoping SVC63 (and his other project Maatrubhumi) will bring back the magic.