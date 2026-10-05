Khan of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' marries Tamanna quietly
Entertainment
Mohsin Khan, best known from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, just got married to Tamanna in a low-key ceremony on Sunday.
He shared the happy news with a sweet wedding photo and the caption "The Day MashaAllah," and photos and videos from the ceremony began circulating online after the post was shared.
Khan and Tamanna engaged August 2026
The couple got engaged back in August 2026, with Khan calling Tamanna his "person" in a heartfelt post.
After the wedding photo on Instagram, more photos and videos popped up online showing them dancing and celebrating with their family and close friends.