Khan, pan masala maker face Rajasthan commission over misleading ad
Salman Khan and a pan masala manufacturer have been served notices by the Rajasthan Consumer Commission after a complaint claimed their ad was misleading.
The ad, featuring Khan as brand ambassador, apparently suggests the budget-friendly product contains pricey ingredients like saffron.
A local resident, Gajendra Kumar, filed the petition, saying this could mislead people and even encourage unhealthy habits.
The next hearing is set for January 19, 2027.
Khan signature authenticity and ad concerns
The case isn't just about one commercial: it's raising bigger questions about how ads influence us and whether celebrities should be more careful about what they promote.
There's also some drama over whether Khan's signatures on legal documents are authentic.
For now, the commission says the original complaint will stay open until a decision is made on this issue.