Salman Khan and a pan masala manufacturer have been served notices by the Rajasthan Consumer Commission after a complaint claimed their ad was misleading.

The ad, featuring Khan as brand ambassador, apparently suggests the budget-friendly product contains pricey ingredients like saffron.

A local resident, Gajendra Kumar, filed the petition, saying this could mislead people and even encourage unhealthy habits.

The next hearing is set for January 19, 2027.