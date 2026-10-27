Khan picks up Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex priced ₹2.51L
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan just picked up the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex in eye-catching Apex Red, priced at ₹2.51 lakh.
He marked the occasion with a cake-cutting at the dealership before taking his first spin through Mumbai.
Khan recalls childhood Bullet 350 memories
Khan shared on Instagram that Royal Enfield bikes have been part of his childhood memories: the sound of the classic Bullet 350 was a big deal growing up in Mumbai.
He said choosing the Guerrilla 450 Apex felt like an instant connection, and he's proud that this Indian-made bike can stand tall next to global brands.
For him, it's all about personal joy: no commercial tie-ins, just pure love for riding.