Khan praises Barjatya on 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya,' declines teleprompter
Jameel Khan, known for Gullak, recently opened up about working with Sooraj Barjatya on Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
He described Barjatya as "He's a thorough gentleman and a very loving, caring and respectful person." and appreciated how the director paid attention to every detail on set.
Barjatya even offered Jameel Khan a teleprompter for tough lines, a gesture Khan politely turned down, saying his theater background made him comfortable memorizing scripts.
'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' releases tomorrow
This film marks Barjatya's big return after nearly a decade and hits theaters tomorrow (November 27).
Produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, it stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles, with music by Himesh Reshammiya.
The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, and Jameel Khan himself.