Jameel Khan, known for Gullak, recently opened up about working with Sooraj Barjatya on Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

He described Barjatya as "He's a thorough gentleman and a very loving, caring and respectful person." and appreciated how the director paid attention to every detail on set.

Barjatya even offered Jameel Khan a teleprompter for tough lines, a gesture Khan politely turned down, saying his theater background made him comfortable memorizing scripts.