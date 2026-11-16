Khan reached out and Sood arranged medical care for Kapoor
When actor Sharad Kapoor opened up about struggling and needing work, Salman Khan reached out to help.
Sonu Sood also visited Kapoor at home, offering support and even arranging medical care for his leg injury, a real show of looking out for one another.
AICWA publicly thanks Khan and Sood
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) publicly thanked both Khan and Sood on X, with president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta calling their help timely.
The response from the film community is a reminder that solidarity still matters during tough times.