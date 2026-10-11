Khan reportedly filmed 'Koffee With Karan' as Johar wraps show
Entertainment
Salman Khan has reportedly shot an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 and is expected to feature in the final season.
After 22 years of candid celebrity chats and memorable moments, host Karan Johar is wrapping up the show with a bang.
Fans are buzzing about Salman's return, hoping for some classic, unfiltered conversations to close out this iconic run.
'Koffee With Karan' farewell on JioHotstar
This last season is shaping up to be a star-packed celebration, with big names like Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor also rumored to appear.
The farewell episodes drop October 14, 2026, on JioHotstar, so get ready for some nostalgia and plenty of memorable stories from Bollywood's biggest stars.