Khan returns for 'Malamaal Weekly 2' saying he loves storytelling
Entertainment
Fardeen Khan is back after a break, joining the ensemble of the comedy sequel Malamaal Weekly 2.
He says he's not chasing fame anymore. He just genuinely loves being on set and telling stories: "I'm here for the love of what I do."
Khan eyeing directing and producing
Khan calls life's unpredictability, "It can become the most beautiful adventure of your life." that keeps him growing.
After finishing projects like Raja Shivaji and Ekta Kapoor's streaming project Kokh, he's exploring new roles, and even looking to direct and produce soon.
As he puts it, "That phase of my life isn't too far away."