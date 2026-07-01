Khan returns with 'King' while Bhatt debuts action in 'Alpha'
Entertainment
Big names are making 2026 a huge year for Indian action movies.
Shah Rukh Khan is back with King, and Alia Bhatt steps into her first action role with Alpha.
Sequels and new stories are lined up, so there's plenty for fans to look forward to.
Stars lead sequels and adaptations
Khan's King follows his recent streak of hit action films, while Bhatt joins the Spy Universe in Alpha, promising intense scenes and layered characters.
Adivi Sesh returns as the lead in G2, the sequel to Goodachari.
Ali Fazal brings the world of Mirzapur from streaming to theaters, and Yash headlines Toxic, already buzzing thanks to its unique story and visuals.