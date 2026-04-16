Khan rules out OTT release for 'Maatrubhumi' directed by Lakhia
Entertainment
Reports say Salman Khan has ruled out a direct-to-OTT release for Maatrubhumi, will release only in theaters: no OTT shortcut this time.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the movie was rumored to go digital first, but both Khan and Lakhia want fans to experience it on the big screen.
'Maatrubhumi' targets May 15 theatrical release
Maatrubhumi (previously called Battle of Galwan) is aiming for a May 15, 2026, theatrical release. The team says they want this patriotic story to feel larger than life.
Fun fact: even OTT films need certification before release.
Also, Salman isn't slowing down: he's already filming a high-budget action flick with Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju, aiming for an Eid 2027 launch.