Khan rules out OTT release for 'Maatrubhumi' directed by Lakhia Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Reports say Salman Khan has ruled out a direct-to-OTT release for Maatrubhumi, will release only in theaters: no OTT shortcut this time.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, the movie was rumored to go digital first, but both Khan and Lakhia want fans to experience it on the big screen.