Khan says he followed schedule after Rao's set ended abruptly
Entertainment
Kutle Khan has spoken up after backlash at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai, where Shilpa Rao's set ended suddenly during her closing thanks.
Some people criticized Khan for starting his performance while Shilpa Rao was trying to address the audience, but he explained on Instagram that he just followed the schedule and couldn't control tech issues with lights or mics.
Organizers apologize, Rao thanks Mumbai crowd
Festival organizers apologized to Rao and said earlier delays and strict venue timings forced them to end her set abruptly.
They apologized to Rao, while she also showed gratitude to the Mumbai crowd.
The whole incident is a reminder of how tricky live event scheduling can get, even for big artists.